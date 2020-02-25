Samantha Akkineni To Turn Host For 'Kodeeswari' Telugu Version?

The makers of Kodeeswari are reportedly planning to launch the Telugu version of the popular Tamil game show soon. While the Tamil version was hosted by veteran actor Radhikaa Sharatkumar, the makers are reportedly looking at getting Samantha Akkineni on board for the Telugu version of Kodeeswari. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the reports as of now.

Meanwhile, Kodeeswari was a concept along the lines of popular game shows like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, Kodeeswari had a stark difference from other similar shows, as it was an all-women crew that catapulted the show. From hosts to the technical crew, Kodeeswari had women at the forefront.

The show was reportedly started to bring women at the forefront and help them in fulfilling their dreams. The Tamil version of Kodeeswari was won by 31-year-old Kousalya Khartika from Madurai. She reportedly won a sum amount of Rs 1 crore and became the first Kodeeswari of the Tamil version.

Happy to be the first woman to host the #KBC franchise on #Colorstamil #ColorsTv . Super excited to meet some fantasy women. pic.twitter.com/6Xj6zDvavJ — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has her hands full with plenty of movie commitments. Reports have it that Samantha has been signed on for director Vignesh Sivan's directorial. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The forthcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee soon. Besides the romantic film, Samantha Akkineni is expected to make her digital debut with Raj and DK's The Family Man 2. The series, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, reportedly is in the pre-production stage. However, the makers have not revealed any details about Samantha's part in the series.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram)

