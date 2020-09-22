'Action Hero Biju' Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Nivin Pauly, Anu Emmanuel And Others

Action Hero Biju is an interesting action comedy thriller film. The plot revolves around some fascinating episodes in the life of a young police officer, in his personal and professional life. Nivin Pauly plays the role of Deputy Inspector Biju Paulose, an officer at the Janamaithri Police Station. Following the situation, the plot gets interesting and carries the story forward. The film is helmed by Abrid Shinei, written by Muhammed Shafeekh (screenplay), Abrid Shine (story) and is also produced under the banner of Full On Studios, Pauly Jr.

The film released on February 4, 2016, and since then has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The film is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and suspenseful twists and turns. Know who is a part of the Action Hero Biju cast below:

Action Hero Biju cast

Nivin Pauly as Biju Paulose

In the film, Nivin Pauly essays the role of Biju Paulose. In the trailer, the actor is shown essaying the role of an Inspector who seems to be very strong-headed and funny at the same time. By the looks of his character, Inspector Biju knows when to be serious and when to joke. A part of the trailer also shows him falling in love with a girl and is seen head over heels for her. But at the same time when his duty is concerned, Biju knows how to tackle the problem with full determination.

Anu Emmanuel as Benitta Dominic

In the film, Anu Emmanuel essays the role of Benitta Dominic. In the trailer, the actor is seen to be in a relationship with Inspector Biju Paulose. The actor is also seen having fun and is in love with the actor. She is also seen preparing for her wedding as she goes on with her family to purchase her wedding gown, jewellery and more.

Major Ravi as Commissioner Rajasekhar IPS

In the film, Major Ravi essays the role of Commissioner Rajasekhar IPS. As seen in the trailer, the actor is seen as the head of Biju Paulose. He is also seen giving orders to the sub-inspectors in the film. Major Ravi’s role garnered praise for his acting skills from fans and viewers.

Action Hero Biju supporting cast

Devi Ajith as Accused Boy's Mother in Action Hero Biju

Baby as Lady Lodges the Complaint in Action Hero Biju

Balachandran Chullikadu as Biju's Father in Action Hero Biju

Sreeja Das as Mariya Joseph in Action Hero Biju

Rony David as Subair in Action Hero Biju

Jojo George as Joby in Action Hero Biju

