Actor Jayasurya Narrowly Escapes An Accident On The Sets Of 'Vellam', Video Goes Viral

Actor Jayasurya recently escaped an accident on the sets of Malayalam film Vellam when a power tiller went out of control and dragged the actor along. The team in the video is seen running behind the actor to save him as the machine lost its control and dragged him with it.

According to the reports, Jayasurya insisted on doing the scene so as to retain originality. The shooting has been reportedly completed and Vellam is set to release in 2021. Vellam is produced by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead

Jayasurya's work

As per reports, actor Jayasurya kickstarted his career as a mimicry artist and hosted a few television shows on local Malayalam channels. The actor bagged his break-through with Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan, which features the actor playing the character of a mute man. However, Jayasurya rose to prominence after the success of his much-acclaimed films like Swapnakkoodu, Pulival Kalyanam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Chocolate and Gulumaal, which feature the actor in comical roles.

Jayasurya won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in the widely appreciated film, Apothecary at the 62nd Filmfare Awards South. In 2016, Jayasurya won the Special Jury Award at the 46th Kerala State Film Awards. The actor also received a Special Mention at the 63rd National Film Awards for his performances in the films Su.. Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam and Lukka Chuppi. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Vellam, which also stars Saiju Kurup and Josekutty Madathil in prominent roles. Helmed by Prajesh Sen, the movie is expected to release in 2021.

Jayasurya will also be seen in Kathanar, Aposthalan, the E Sreedharan biopic Ramasethu, Aadu 3, and the biopic of late actor Sathyan.

