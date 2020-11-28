Jayasurya Starrer 'Sunny' Teaser Leaves Fans Intrigued; Prithviraj Sends Out Best Wishes

Dreams N Beyond Productions recently released the teaser of actor Jayasurya’s latest film, Sunny and the trailer has been receiving positive response from fans. The teaser has minimum details about the plotline, but gives an idea that the film will have an intense and unique story to tell. It was also shared by Jayasurya’s close friend and actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran. Fans seem to have high expectations from the film as they have been complimenting the teaser in the comments section of the video.

Teaser of Jayasurya’s Sunny released

The teaser of actor Jayasurya’s upcoming film, Sunny, was recently released across social media platforms. The newly released teaser showcases the actor in front of a mirror as he goes through an emotional turmoil. The talented artist is seen looking at himself in the mirror, intently, before having a breakdown. He also sips on a bottle of water, only to furiously spit it out at the mirror with tears in his eyes. Jayasurya’s intense expressions convey that the character has been trying to hold his emotions together for quite some time, having a burst out, together, at one point.

The film Sunny is creating a lot of buzz as the minimalistic teaser is quite different from the ones witnessed earlier, in the Malayalam industry. Jayasurya’s unique avatar with a long beard and glasses has also left the audience hungry for more. The intriguing background music, by Sankar Sharma, in the teaser, adds to the effect. The film is being written and directed by Ranjit Sankar, who is also a part of the production team. Have a look at the teaser of Sunny here.

Read Prithviraj Sukumaran & Dulquer Salmaan Congratulate Jayasurya On His 100th Film 'Sunny'

Also read Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films That Spoke About Evergreen Friendships And Strong Bonds

The Sunny teaser was also shared by actor Prithviraj on his official Instagram handle. Through the caption of the post, he has mentioned that he is sending his best wishes to his dearest friend, ‘Jayettan’ and the rest of the team. He has also encouraged his followers to watch the teaser .

Read From 'Nandanam' To 'Classmates', Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Romantic Movies To Watch This Week'

Also read Prithviraj Sukumaran Warns Fans About His 6-year-old Daughter's Fake Instagram Account

Image Courtesy: Stills From YouTube (Dreams N Beyond)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.