Actress Meera Mitun Accuses Trisha Krishnan Of Copying Her Look, Threatens Legal Action

The Tamil film industry has seen its fair share of rivalries, including when actress Meera Mithun was reportedly replaced by Trisha Krishnan for a role in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta. As rivalries can sometimes get ugly, the two are in the news yet again as Meera Mithun recently took to Twitter to accuse Trisha Krishnan of copying her.

Tamil actress and model Meera Mitun recently took to Twitter to warn popular actress Trisha Krishnan against copying her style. Meera’s tweet alleges that Trisha Krishnan photo-shopped her own picture to look like the former. Mithun threatened legal action against Trisha if the actress doesn't stop with the alleged practice.

It is worth noting that Meera Mithun made her debut in the film industry with Trisha Krishnan. Meera’s tweet received about 516 likes and 527 retweets. You can check out Meera Mithun’s tweet here:

ALSO READ: Remember When Tamil Film 'Suyamvaram' Was Filmed Within Just 24 Hours? Read Trivia

Tis s gonna be my last warning to you @trishtrashers. Next time I see, you photoshop ur picture with features of mine including hair, morphing to, look like me, you will be under serious legal allegation . You know what ur doing, Well ur conscience knows. Grow Up! Get a Life. — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) July 9, 2020

Several fans replied to Meera Mithun’s tweet. While some of the users were upset with Trisha Krishnan, some even shared memes to accuse Krishnan about the act. Some also sided with Krishnan and accused Meera of lying. You can check out some of the tweets here:

ALSO READ: Tamil Filmmaker Turns Into Grocery Shop Owner To Help The Needy Amid Pandemic

What's next for Meera Mithun

Meera Mithun made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the 2015 action-thriller, Yennai Arindhaal. This film starred actors like Ajith Kumar, Arun Vijay, Anushka, Anikha, Trisha, and Parvathy Nair.

The actress also made an appearance on Bigg Boss Tamil in 2019. As per reports, the actress is currently working on Mani Ratnam's mega-budget film Ponniyin Selvan. As per reports, the B-town actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the role of Nandini — wife of Chola Kingdom's Chancellor, Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai And Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Started Their Career With Tamil Films

What's next for Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the 1999 romantic drama Jodi. The film starred actors like Prashanth Thiagarajan, Simran Bagga, Vijayakumar, M. Nassar, and Srividya. However, the actress got her big break with M.S. Raju’s 2004 film, Varsham. This film starred actors like Prabhas, Trisha, and Gopichand.

Trisha Krishnan received the Telugu Filmfare award in the category of Best Actress in the lead role. The actress has also made an appearance in Masala films like Thirupaachi and Aaru.

ALSO READ: Amid COVID Pandemic, Tamil Film Fraternity May Face Upto 50% Salary Cut

Source: Meera Mitun & Trisha Krishnan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.