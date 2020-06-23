Tamil Filmmaker Turns Into Grocery Shop Owner To Help The Needy Amid Pandemic

Life amid the coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed for several individuals. Celebrities and the common man have both seen and experienced certain changes in the lifestyle due to the lockdown and the pandemic in general. Several sections of the society were severely hit with the financial crisis due to the nature of their work being that of a daily wage. Amid this, a Tamil filmmaker has chosen to open a grocery shop to help those in need.

Tamil filmmaker turns into a grocery shop owner

According to a news portal, a Tamil filmmaker has now resorted to being a grocery shop owner. However, the director has only chosen to do this in order to serve those around him. The filmmaker has opened the shop with the name of Babu Stores. At Babu Stores, Tamil filmmaker Anand focuses on selling essential items at a relatively lower cost, thus easing the financial pressure of those around him. Babu Stores functions in Mungalivakkam, a neighbourhood in Chennai.

In the past, director Anand has worked in films like Mouna Mazhai, Oru Mazhai Naangu Saral, and Thunindhu Sei. Due to the coronavirus, several projects of the Tamil filmmaker have been put on hold and thus he awaits the green light from the makers of the film and the governing body. One of his most popular films that has been put on hold is a film named Naanum Pei Thaan which has been delayed due to the lockdown. It was during this time that director Anand reportedly decided to open a shop and help those who cannot afford the same luxuries as him.

Several south superstars have helped the general public in the best way they can. Numerous popular projects that were supposed to be released this year have already been postponed ahead to 2021. Due to the pandemic situation, it cannot be said for sure as to when the shootings may resume. However, the kind gesture of director Anand was well received by the public who praised him for his good work. According to a news portal, director Anand decided to not let fate dictate him and thus decided to help the ones in need in a way he saw fit, and thus the idea of the grocery shop came along.

