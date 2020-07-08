Amid COVID Pandemic, Tamil Film Fraternity May Face Upto 50% Salary Cut

As the shooting of films was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Members of Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) on Wednesday has decided to slash salaries of actors and technicians in the Tamil film industry by 50%. Since March 2020, the entertainment industry has been in a lull, with many movie releases and shoots getting postponed and cancelled. Earlier, shooting for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT platforms was stopped in view of the coronavirus pandemic, However, earlier in June, the green signal was given to resume shoots of the films, web series and serials.

In the meeting, Producers stated that they are incurring huge losses every month as they have to pay interests as many high budget films are put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This decision will be discussed with other associations in a week.

It was also reported that since the Council does not have an elected representative at the moment, this decision was arrived at unanimously by the producers.

READ: After Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin', three other Tamil films to get an OTT release; Read

READ: Aishwarya Rai and other Bollywood celebrities who started their career with Tamil films

Centre To Release SOPs To Speed-up Resumption Of Film Production

Earlier, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the Centre will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to speed up the resumption of film production. Prakash Javadekar was addressing the 'FICCI Frames 2020', which is an international convention of the Indian film industry.

He further apprised about the introduction of incentives in all productions including TV serial, film making, co-production, animation, gaming by the government.

"In view of the epidemic, the government will release the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for film shooting in India, to speed up the resumption of film production which has stalled due to COVID-19," he said.

READ: Tamil filmmaker turns into grocery shop owner to help the needy amid pandemic

READ: Remember when Tamil film 'Suyamvaram' was filmed within just 24 hours? Read trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.