Remember When Tamil Film 'Suyamvaram' Was Filmed Within Just 24 Hours? Read Trivia

The 1999 Tamil flick, Suyamvaram, has its own amazing history. The multi-starrer film has an ensemble cast of 25 actors. But did you know that despite having such a huge cast, Suyamvaram was filmed within just 24 hours? The number of filmmakers who came together to film the movie will leave you stumped.

Suyamvaram released in 1999 and as per reports, is the only production to date that has managed to pull off a huge number of 25 lead actors in a single frame. The cast of the film includes Abbas, Arjun, Prabhu Deva, Roja, Prabhu, Karthik, Sathyaraj, K Bhagyaraj, Urvashi, Rambha, Vijayakumar, Parthiban, Senthil, Pandiarajan, Suvalakshmi, Kushboo, Maheswari, Napoleon among others. Moreover, not only this, according to IMDB, Suyamvaram movie was filmed in less than 24 hours, which is (23 hours, 58minutes).

The movie which was shot, edited and completed within just 24 hours has five wedding scenes, songs and fight sequences too. As per reports, Suyamvaram even won a place in the Guinness Book of Records for being the fastest-made film with the most number of stars. The producer of the film, Giridharilal Nagpal, commenced the film's launch in March 1999 with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in attendance. The film released in July, in the same year.

Reportedly, Giridharilal Nagpal brought together 19 associate directors, 45 assistant directors, 19 cameramen, 36 assistant cameramen, nine steady-cam operators, 14 actors, 12 actresses, antagonists, comedians, five dance masters, 16 assistants, 140 dancers, stunt coordinators, art directors and so much more. Suyamvaram's cast with the help of so many people wrapped up shooting within a day. Moreover, directors, J. Paneer, A. R. Ramesh, Keyaar, E. Ramdoss, Arjun, Guru Dhanapal, Liaquat Ali Khan, R. Sundarrajan, Selva, K. Subash, Sundar C, Siraj, K. S. Ravikumar, P. Vasu, among others contributed in helming the movie.

About Suyamvaram

Kuselan (Vijayakumar) and Suseela (Manjula) have nine children. The film begins with Kuselan's 60th birthday celebrations. However, he gets a heart attack and the movie then takes off with how the doctors inform the family that he will not live long. The story revolves around how the family then decides to keep him as comfortable as possible in his last days. The twist in the tale comes to light when Kuselan's one last favour is to see all his children get married.

