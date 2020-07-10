Adah Sharma Entices With Classical Moves On 'Gully Boy' Rap Song 'Kaisi Ye Doori'; Watch

Bollywood diva Adah Sharma has cast a spell on netizens with her latest social media update where she can be seen doing a classical dance on the Gully Boy track Kaisi Ye Doori. The song, sung as a rap by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, has been given a socially relevant COVID twist in the caption as she asks her fans and followers to 'spread the doori' and practice social distancing. The sound of the ghunghroo or anklet bells gives an enticing touch to this fusion of traditional and the rap style song.

Have a look:

Spread the Doori...

What's your majboori ? 🙃 Social distancing and doori

Full video on https://t.co/bjkpLh2Ht9 pic.twitter.com/458dy99vSb — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) July 10, 2020

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor has been updating her social media with helpful tips and tricks to maintain good health amid the lockdown. In an interaction with a national daily recently, she had shared that her time under lockdown has been quite productive as she has been indulging in various activities⁠—from slicing watermelons to doing cartwheels, reading scripts and learning to mimic all the bird whistles.

Adah Sharma is known to be a fitness freak and has been setting fitness goals for her fans amid quarantine. She often shares pictures and videos from her workout sessions and is quite active on social media. Sharma took to her social media to share a video of her drying her clothes and has added a special Bhavna Reddy twist to it. Bhavna Reddy is the name of her character in the Commando franchise which she is a part of.

The actress started her Bollywood journey with the horror film 1920 and went on to do Hasee Toh Phasee, Bypass Road, Commando 2 and Commando 3. Adah claimed in her interaction with the agency that she's confident that the Commando series, which also stars actor Vidyut Jammwal, will continue further. She claims that until the evils continue in society, the Commando franchise will go on with the fight against crime and different missions to take down the bad guys.

What's next for Adah Sharma?

Adah Sharma was last seen in Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jamwal in 2019. Directed by Aditya Datt, Adah portrayed the character of Bhavna Reddy in the film. She is now gearing up for her upcoming project titled Jhagdaloo. Directed by Soham Shah, it is an adaptation of the Korean series titled Queen of Ambition.

