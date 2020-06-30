Adah Sharma Reveals 'benefits Of NOT Being A Star Kid' In Hilarious Video

Adah Sharma is quite popular on social media and is known to be vocal about various issues. With the ongoing debate about nepotism, Adah Sharma has now decided to weigh in. However, the actor decided to avoid the conventional way and put forth her message in a hilarious video. Read on:

Adah Sharma talks about nepotism

With the ongoing debate on nepotism, several industry insiders are talking about the same and the latest one to join the league is Adah Sharma. She recently shared a hilarious video which was a montage of several clips from her debut film, 1920. She also titled the video as “The benefits of NOT being a STAR KID”.

In the caption, Adah Sharma further wrote a hysterical note on how not being a star kid has benefitted her. She started by saying how she has always been asked about how she feels about nepotism and star kids. However, this time around, she has decided to speak on the benefits of ''being an outsider''.

While poking fun at how outsiders are treated in Bollywood, Adah Sharma listed out four points that explained how it is to be an ''outsider''. She further wrote, “1) Getting the opportunity to stand in long audition lines leading to long toned legs. 2) Getting free bonus acting classes with the real-life experience of a rollercoaster of emotions like rejection and dejection. 3) A chance to do a big banner film and yet be invisible on the poster! No name also full incognito! 4) To not be included in promotions of a film. so you can practice sulking and crying expressions at home (tab Hasee toh nahi aae)''.

Adah Sharma also humorously spoke about her stuffed toy cat, Radha Sharma who she calls to be her “star kid”. She spoke about how her “star kid” Radha Sharma had to lose 10 kgs due to her position. She further added, “it's only been a year since she's born and she has to deal with all this fame”. Adah Sharma further clarified that she indeed does not have a ''Godfather'' in the film industry and wrote, “p.s.I don't have a God Father but I think God is on my side. I got to do horror, action, romance, drama, comedy all in one film, my debut 1920. #100yearsofAdahsharma #1920to2020”.

Take a look at Adah Sharma’s post here:

Several fans of Adah Sharma were in splits as they saw this hilarious post. One fan also went ahead and asked Adah Sharma to attempt her hand at more such horror movies similar to 1920. Another fan wrote, “Longest struggle in Bollywood #100years”. Several fans lauded the actor for her hilarious take on such a matter.

Adah Sharma started her journey in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920 which was a hit at the box-office. Since then she has been a part of several hit Bollywood films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke, etc. She was last seen in Commando 3 last year alongside Vidyut Jammwal.

