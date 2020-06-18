Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Adah Sharma Shares Clip From 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death shocked everyone in the country to the core. Soon after the news came, fans and celebrities took to their social media to mourn the loss and also spoke out on the importance of mental health. Many even shared his dialogues, film stills and their fond memories with the late actor. Actor Adah Sharma took to her social media on June 18 to share a segment from Sushant's film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Adah Sharma shares a snippet from Sushant Singh Rajput's movie

Adah Sharma shared a video where Sushant as Dhoni is seen talking to his senior manager at the railways. His character feels lost and is wondering what he is doing with his life. Explaining the same thing to his senior, he says that his game is not improving there and neither is there any way for him to go forward from there.

He further explains to his senior that he feels like leaving everything and going back home, but then remembers his father's face. Sushant says that when every day he goes back to his quarter, he feels like he is returning from the pavillion after he got bowled out. He tells him that wherever he sits, it is all he can think about all the time. Adah simply added a flower emoji in her caption.

The late actor's team recently launched a website SelfMusings in his honour. The website is a place where all Sushant Singh Rajput's thoughts, quotes, and dreams will be collected. It was their heartwarming gesture for his fans and family to keep the actor alive in their memories.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Many celebrities and friends came in to pay their respects to the actor. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao and more came in to pay their last respects.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

