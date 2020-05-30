Check Out Adah Sharma's Martial Arts Alternative If Your Washing Machine Stops Functioning

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma has been quite active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown, like many other celebrities. Recently, her washing machine stopped working. So, the actor found a creative alternative for washing and drying clothes inspired by her character, inspector Bhavana Reddy from Commando. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Adah Sharma's Instagram post

Adah Sharma took to social media and shared a video of herself on her official Instagram handle. The actor can be seen showcasing her artistic skills blended with martial art bits. With the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song in the background, Adah Sharma is visible uniquely drying the clothes. She has draped a simple saree, which is comfortable while washing her clothes.

The actor’s unconventional way of doing basic chores has won hearts. Within two days of posting, Adah Sharma’s Instagram video received over 1.1 million views and 2700 comments. Fans and followers have been showering love through their comments on the post. In the caption accompanying her Instagram video, she described how Vidyut DevSingh Jammwal taught her to be a washing machine and dryer amid the lockdown.

She wrote, "Ek Ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga - Bhavana Reddy style 😆💪. How to be a washing machine cum dryer in quarantine taught to me by Vidyut DevSingh Jammwal, world's best Commando, best Martial Artist, best Chef who also happens to be my best friend 😁🤣👺🙅.....''

Moreover, the actor tweaked the lyrics of the song by adding her creative twists to it. Adah Sharma also announced that her action flick, Commando 3 will premiere on May 31, 2020. Besides, she revealed the timings and channel to be 12 PM and Zee Cinema respectively.

Adah Sharma's projects

On the work front, Adah Sharma has been a part of various movies including Hasee Toh Phasee alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, Bypass Road, to name a few. The actor was previously seen in Commando 3. Now, she has Man to Man alongside Naveen Kasturia in her pipeline.

