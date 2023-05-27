Adah Sharma Wishes The Kerala Story's Sudipto Sen Speedy Recovery, Teases New Announcement

Adah Sharma shared an unseen picture with The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen on Saturday. Sharing the picture, the actress wished the director a speedy recovery and also teased her followers with a new announcement. Reports of Sudipto Sen’s ill health had been doing rounds on the Internet, and Adah Sharma’s post has now confirmed the news.

Adah Sharma plays the lead role in the recently released The Kerala Story, which is directed by Sudipto Sen. While the movie continues its dream run at the box office even on its fourth Saturday, all does not seem to be well with the filmmaker. Reports circulating from May 26 claimed that the director is not keeping well due to exertion. Actress Adah Sharma, on Saturday, has confirmed the same by sending a ‘get well soon’ message for Sudipto Sen on Twitter.

Along with a message for his good health and an unseen photo from the set of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma also shared a new update with fans and followers. The actress teased the next announcement by Sudipto Sen that, she claims, might ‘surprise, shock or gladen’ the audiences. Previously, on May 26, the actress had also shared a video en route to an unknown destination with the caption ‘new beginnings’. Are the actor-director collaborating again? Only time will tell.

Adah Sharma pens a note for director Sudipto Sen

The Kerala Story cruised through the ₹200 Crore benchmark at the box office on May 20. On the occasion, the lead actress took to her social media to share a photo with the director, Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah. Talking about Sen, Adah wrote, “Sudipto sir for standing by his research for 7 years despite all odds, for being kind to all of us on set and who kept up his pleasant nature in all weather conditions and trials and tribulations”.

Adah Sharma strikes a pose with director Sudipto Sen. The photo also features film's producer Vipul Shah. The actor thanked the duo for the opportunity. (Source:@adahsharma/Instagram)

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story Box office collection

The latest Box Office collection of The Kerala Story paints a successful story. The movie closed its third Thursday since its release at a collection of ₹214.37 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Kerala Story remains the second highest-grossing movie of the year, followed by Pathaan.