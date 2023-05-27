The Kerala Story Box Office Collection: Film Crosses ₹215 Crore On Fourth Friday

The Kerala Story was released on May 5, 2023. Since its release, the movie has been shattering box office collections. On the fourth Friday of its release, the movie earned ₹2.50 crore at the domestic box office.

Trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel shared the latest numbers of The Kerala Story at the box office. On the fourth Friday of its release, the Adah Sharma starrer movie earned ₹2.50 crore despite screening alongside four other movies. This makes the movie’s total collection in India a whopping ₹215.97 Crore.

The Kerala Story gives tough competition to recent releases

The Kerala Story has fared better than its competitors at the box office, even on its fourth Friday. While the Sudipto Sen directorial earned ₹2.50 crore on May 26, the recent release Hindi movie 2018 earned only ₹4.5 Lakhs. Additionally, Nawazuddin starrer movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra earned ₹25 Lakhs and Aazam earned ₹10 Lakhs on Friday.

The Kerala Story shines despite Hollywood’s Fast X in the race

The tenth movie of the popular Hollywood franchise Fast and the Furious opened in theatres in India on May 19. Despite being an already-established franchise, the movie did not fare well in comparison to The Kerala Story, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Kerala Story continues its run as the second-highest-grossing movie of the year.

The Kerala Story becomes ‘First Female’ movie to cross Rs 200 crores

The Adah Sharma starrer movie has charmed audiences ever since its release. The movie joined the ₹200 crore club within the third week of its release. Releasing a new poster of the movie, Adah Sharma noted the achievement on her social media.

The new poster of The Kerala Story spells that it is the first female-led movie to earn ₹200 crore at the box office. It also makes us aware that these collections are calculated sans the numbers in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. On the occasion, Adah Sharma penned a note on her Instagram thanking the director Sudipto Sen, producer Vipul Shah and the audience for making the movie a success.