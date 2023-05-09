Adipurush Trailer Crosses 10 Million Views, Becomes Top Trend On YouTube

Adipurush makers released the official film trailer on May 9 at an event in Mumbai. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon arrived in style and seemed to embrace their mythological characters Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The trailer opened to a good response and social media was flooded with praise for the Adipurush team. This overwhelming love came after the teaser was criticised for its VFX.

Adipurush trailer became a top trend on Twitter and YouTube within hours of its release. After the launch at around 2 pm on May 9, by 11.30, the trailer had notched over 10 million views on YouTube for the Hindi version alone. Additionally, it was also #1 trend on YouTube.

About Adipurush trailer

As per PTI, The 3.19-minute trailer mostly focuses on Rama's journey from Raghava to Adipurush as he braces for a war with demon king Lankesh, played by Saif Ali Khan. The trailer begins with Raghava (Prabhas), Janaki (Sanon) and Shesh (Sunny Singh) leaving the Ayodhya palace for 14-year exile and traverses through the jungles where Janki is propelled to cross the Lakshman Rekha as Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh appears in disguise of a sage.

It then transports the viewers to Lanka, gives a glimpse of Bajrang's (Devdatta Nage) meeting with Janaki in Ashok Vatika, and Raghav's quest to crush evil forces as he travels across the sea with the army of monkeys and bears, led by Hanuman, to rescue his beloved wife.

Adiprush to premiere at Tribeca

The film is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, with its international premiere on June 13 at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Meanwhile, Om Raut, known for National Award-winning Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, dedicated the film to Ramleela artists who have been bringing to life the epic tale in varied forms across the country for many years.