'Jai Malhar' Fame Devdatta Nage's Transformation Picture Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

Devdatta Nage shot to stardom with his role as Lord Khandoba in the popular TV show titled Jai Malhar, that aired on Zee Marathi channel. Ever since the actor has been on the show, he has garnered a number of fans, thanks to his performance and his physique. Devdatta Nage shared a picture recently of his massive transformation. The picture has been going viral on social media. Check out the photo shared by the Jai Malhar star:

Devdatta Nage's tremendous transformation is unmissable

Ever since Devdatta Nage unveiled his massive transformation, his fans can't stop gushing about his drastic change. The picture that has gone viral is shared by the actor on his official Instagram handle. It showcases close-up pictures from when Devdatta Nage was 17 years old and his body now and fans are stunned with the tremendous transformation.

Devdatta Nage has clubbed two photos, one from when he was 17 years old and one picture from now. A muscular Devdatta Nage when he was 17 years old can be seen flexing his muscles. He raises the bar of perfection with his shirtless look in the throwback picture. Fans are not getting enough of the picture shared as the 17-year-old Devdatta can be seen effortlessly posing in front of the camera flaunting his abs.

The picture below his 17-year-old self showcases his transformation since then. Be it the gym or simply laying on the couch, Devdatta Nage's looks definitely grab the attention of the audience. The actor can be seen flexing his muscles and his chiselled body in the picture. What grabbed the attention was the stunning details that he provided of his physique. Devdatta Nage accompanied the picture with a caption, ''Transformation .... .Me at the age of 17...... Me now..with the Arms 17 !! 😊

Motivate the Mind...the Body Will Follow !!.'' He has encouraged fans to stay fit through the post.

Devdatta Nage was last seen in the Bollywood film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He essayed the role of Suryaji Malusare in the movie. The actor returned to the Marathi television almost after a gap of two years. Devdatta Nage became a household name with his role as Lord Khandoba in the TV show, Jai Malhar. He has returned to the screen with a popular sitcom titled Doctor Don.

