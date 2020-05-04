After Coronavirus Lockdown, Malayalam Film Industry To Resume Production Work

The global spread of Coronavirus has affected every business sector. Due to lockdown, the Indian film industry has been adversely affected. Recently, a piece of news regarding the Malayalam film industry has come to everyone's notice. Reportedly, the Malayalam film industry will be the first film fraternity to resume working after the Coronavirus lockdown.

Malayalam film industry to resume working after Coronavirus lockdown

It has come to everyone's notice that due to the shutdown of the various industry including the film industry, small-time actors and daily wage workers have lost their only source of income. Even though the entire Indian film industry is facing the same problem, the Malayalam film industry will be resuming their work on the production site when the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

According to a recent announcement made by Kerala's Cultural Affairs Minister, AK Balan, the Malayalam film industry will resume the post-production work of pending films. AK Balan announced that the industry shall continue working on the films that are still pending.

According to reports, the decision to resume the post-production work was taken after a thorough meeting with the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, during the weekend.

Some rules are needed to be followed during the post-production work. Social distancing will have to be maintained during the post-production work as well. There will be a limited team of not more than six people who will be allowed to work on the sets for the post-production works including dubbing, re-recording and even editing. The technicians will have to wear masks all the times.

The people working on the sets will have to follow all the precautions that will be provided by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Reportedly, Film Employees Federation of South India has also urged the Tamil Nadu government to grant then the permission to resume the production work of movies and television shows.

According to reports, the letter to the Tamil Nadu government by RK Selvamani who is the president of FEFSI association reads that due to the lockdown, several workers in the film industry have lost their livelihood. It further reads that with the help of donation and funds, the association managed to help the workers survive during these tough times. It is also mentioned in the letter that if the situation continues to prevail, the workers might die of hunger.

RK Selvamani has requested the government to grant them the permission to resume post-production works such as dubbing, re-recording and editing for films and TV soaps, which might eventually provide jobs to 40 per cent of the workers. However, the final decision is yet to be announced by the Tamil Nadu government.

