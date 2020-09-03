'It Was Collective Decision': Aditi Rao Hydari On Her Absence From 'V's' Trailer And Songs

Aditi Rao Hydari, who will be reuniting with Mohana Krishna Indraganti after Sammohanam (2018) for V, recently, revealed the reason behind her absence from the trailer and songs of the forthcoming movie. Aditi Rao Hydari said that the team decided to keep her character under wraps till the movie releases. "Hiding me from the V trailer was a collective decision and my choice too," (sic) added Aditi Rao Hydari. She lastly exclaimed, "Sometimes it's better for the film and for the audience watching to let a story unfold as it should" (sic).

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates V trailer's remarkable feat

Aditi Rao Hydari recently celebrated V movie trailer's remarkable feat. V's trailer crossed 20 million online, and an excited Aditi Rao Hydari took to social media to celebrate it with netizens. Thanking her fans, she wrote: "20 million and counting... See you on the 5th of September FOR REAL Keep the love coming... waiting." (sic)

Check out the post:

All about V movie

V, starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, narrates a thrilling tale of a police inspector and serial killer. The movie, written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film, produced by Dil Raju, Harshith Reddy, and Sireesh under their production banners, is Nani's 25th film. V also marks the reunion of Mohan Krishna Indraganti, Sudheer Babu, and Aditi Rao Hydari after the success of Sammohanam (2018).

V to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 5

V will be premiering on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on September 5. The movie was initially slated to release in March, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's release was pushed. Interestingly, a few months ago, Aditi Rao Hydari's Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujatayum too released on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Girl On The Train. The movie, starring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kirti Kulhari in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee soon. Thereafter, Aditi Rao Hydari has Brindha's Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in the pipeline.

