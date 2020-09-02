'Baby Touch Me Now' Song From Nani-Sudheer Babu Starrer 'V' Released Online; Watch

Telugu movie V's second video song, Baby Touch Me Now released online on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The recently released song is picturised on actors Nivetha Thomas and Sudheer Babu. Sharing Baby Touch Me Now song online, Nivetha Thomas wrote: "Groove and move with #BabyTouchMeNow." (sic) Meanwhile, her co-stars Nani and Sudheer Babu also shared the song on their respective social media portals.

Check out 'Baby Touch Me Now' song:

'Baby Touch Me Now' song from 'V' released online

Baby Touch Me Now song is composed and programmed by music director Amit Trivedi. The peppy number is sung by Sharvi Yadav, and penned by Krishna Kanth. The mise-en-scene of Baby Touch Me Now is set in a pub, where the hero meets the heroine. Nivetha Thomas and Sudheer Babu's crackling chemistry is the highlight of the song.

After Vasthunna Vachestunna's (song from V movie) release, the expectations from the film's album were high. Meanwhile, Vasthunna Vachestunna, the first video song of the film released a few days ago has crossed more than one million views online. Here's the song:

'V' will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 5

V, starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, will release on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday, September 5. The movie narrates the tale of a police officer, who is in search of a murderer. The film is written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, and produced by Dil Raju, Harshith Reddy, and Sireesh under their respective production banner.

A few weeks ago, the makers of the upcoming flick released the trailer of the film. The trailer has crossed more than 21 million views online and managed to intrigue the moviegoers.

The Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer was initially slated to release in theatres during Ugadi 2020. However, the uncertainty over the reopening of theatres reportedly forced the makers to release the film online. Interestingly, the movie is the first big-budgeted Telugu movie to skip a theatrical release.

