Farhan Akhtar & Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Tere Bin': Making Of The Soulful Track From 'Wazir'

Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari's song Tere Bin was a huge success that gained massive attention from the audience. The song is penned by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. With a run time of 4:05, the song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. The music is composed by Shantanu Moitra, who made his music debut in Vicky Donor with the popular song titled Pani Da Rang.

The beautiful album of Wazir starts with the Parineeta team of composer Shantanu Moitra and singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal who paired up for the song ‘Piyu Bole’. The music video of Farhan Akhtar’s Tere Bin has crossed over 15 lakh views on YouTube.

Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari won the hearts of millions with their amazing acting skills. Though the soundtrack is quite classical for the film, it perfectly fits well into the narrative.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar Is A Complete Bollywood Entertainer And Here Are Some Reasons Why

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Tere Bin’: Making of the song

The music composer of the song, Shantanu Moitra shares that the song is a powerful love song, nothing more or less complicated. He says that like other songs of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this song was also composed much before the film’s shooting started. The song was initially made for another film, but it soon a part of Wazir.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar Feels Sushant's Family 'not Given Chance To Breathe', Calls It 'enraging'

Talking about the same, director Bejoy Nambiar says that he hadn’t worked with any producers who are also creators before he decided to make Wazir. The video clip also shows how Vidhu was extremely pleased with the work of the director. The video further reveals one of the difficult things while shooting for the song was to accurately depict the scenes and the story.

About the film Wazir

Wazir is a 2016 film which marks the first collaboration between director Bejoy Nambiar and lead actors Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. Along with them, the movie also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and John Abraham in important roles. The film is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and has a run time of 104 minutes. The movie received positive reviews from the moviegoers. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Danish Ali in the film and has sung a few songs for the film. Apart from the plot, the soundtrack of the film was also received well by the viewers.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar & Other Actors Whose Fathers Are/were Prolific Writers

ALSO READ: Farhan AKhtar On Abhay Deol's Nepotism Row: 'Not Possible To Keep Getting Validation'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.