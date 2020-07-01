Aditi Rao Hydari On Lockdown Experience: 'I Was Anxious And Swimming In A Pool Of Tears'

Recently, actor Aditi Rao Hydari revealed that she was anxious and 'swimming in a pool of tears' during the three-month nationwide lockdown while talking to a leading news portal. Aditi Rao Hydari also gave a sneak peek into her quarantine days and shared that she learned dancing, cooking and helped her cousin to set up his bachelor pad by painting his furniture. In addition, she also shared the experience of her Malayalam debut film, Sufiyam Sujatayum.

Aditi Rao Hydari's lockdown diaries

Interestingly, Aditi asserted that it was her mother who asked her to come back to Hyderabad before the lockdown announcement as Aditi was shooting for a project in Chennai. Though she felt 'privilege' to be at home with her family, she admitted that there were a few harrowing days too. During the lockdown, she missed being on the sets and felt frustrated as she was not able to help others the way she wanted. Aditi also added that helping her near and dear sons, who were stressed, helped her feel better.

As the conversation moved ahead, Aditi shared that she reconnected with her 'creative side' after eight-nine years, during this break. She tried a few new recipes as well and now can dish up Bengali mustard mutton curry, yakhni pulao and mirchi ka salon. Aditi Rao Hydari also talked about the speculation of her joining the cast of filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming film. She expressed her gratitude and said that doing a film with Mani Ratnam was like 'a dream come true' for her.

Talking about her upcoming film, Sufiyam Sujatayum, and her take on love, Aditi said that true love is innocent, pure, and complete. Aditi pointed out that she is very idealistic about love. Giving reference from her previous characters, including Mehrunisa from Padmaavat, Aditi said that she has learned to be fearless in love. She stated that confessing love is the most frightening thing as an individual is most vulnerable at that point. And, once it is done, they become the strongest person.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari recently announced that her upcoming Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum will be releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film will also feature actor Jayasurya. The film has been written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and will hit the virtual screens from July 3, 2020.

