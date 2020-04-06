Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Film Release Date Confuses Fans After Theatre Owners' Tweets

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, many Bollywood, as well as regional movies' releases have been stalled. A similar thing happened with Thalapathy Vijay's movie Master. However, while fans were moping about the postponed release of the movie, theatre owners had started tweeting about Master. This stirred up the fans of Thalapathy Vijay as they wondered about the movie's release date.

After theatre owners in Tamil Nadu had started tweeting about Thalapathy Vijay's Master, fans were left wondering if the movie is about to release. However, with the present scenario of Coronavirus in the country especially in the state, reports state that it expected that the lockdown could be extended. Take a look:

#Master ❤️ — P V R C i n e m a s #StayAtHomeSaveLives (@_PVRCinemas) April 5, 2020

#Master ❤️ — S P I C i n e m a s #StayHomeSaveLives (@SPICinemas) April 5, 2020

More about Thalapathy Vijay's Master

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan feature as the female leads in the movie while Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen in an important role. Master was supposed to release during the second week of April but the Master release date got postponed like all other movies due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

The audio track of Thalapathy Vijay's Master was also released at a grand press event. It has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander while the movie itself has been produced by XB Movie creators. The female leads in the film are expected to have some high octane action sequences in the movie with the villain while the movie, in general, is touted to be a high action-drama. It is quite clear that Thalapathy Vijay will feature in the role of a college professor while the movie might be about hearing and speech impaired students.

