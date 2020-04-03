Thalapathy Vijay's Next With AR Murugadoss To Have Two Leading Ladies?

Media reports are rife that Thalapathy Vijay will be reuniting with A.R. Murugadoss for an upcoming Tamil movie. The director-actor duo last worked together in Thupakki (2012). The movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, is reported to be a two-heroine film. Reports claim that the makers have approached Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde for the lead roles in Thalapathy 65. Reports further suggest that Kajal and Pooja have loved the script and have given their nod. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the actors are yet to sign the dotted lines.

According to media reports, A.R. Murugadoss along with his writer's team is working on the script of Thalapathy 65. The movie that is reported to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures is expected to go on floors soon after the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Master. While several media reports claim that Thalapathy 65 is the sequel to Vijay's 2012 hit movie Thupakki, however, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the project. Reportedly, Thalapthy Vijay will make an official announcement about Thalapthy 65 after the coronavirus scare settles.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay is awaiting the release of his next - Master. The movie, starring Thalapthy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, was slated to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020, however, due to the 21-day lockdown, the release of the movie is pushed ahead. The movie pre-dominantly shot in Chennai and the areas surrounding the city will mark the first association of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is bankrolled by XB Film Creators and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

