Three Years Of 'Kaatru Veliyidai'; Aditi Rao Hydari Thanks Director Mani Ratnam

Aditi Rao Hydari starred in Mani Ratnam's film Kaatru Veliyidai alongside Karthi. This film has completed 3 years of its release, and on the occasion of its third anniversary, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social media to share how special the role of Leela was for her in this Mani Ratnam film. Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's post thanking Mani Ratnam here.

Aditi Rao Hydari thanks Mani Ratnam for her role in Kaatru Veliyidai

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram on April 6, 2020, to share a picture with director Mani Ratnam. She captioned the image by writing "#ManiSir... The reason I believe dreams come true. #3YearsOfKaatruVeliyidai #Believe #Magic #NeverGrowUp". In the image, Aditi is seen on her knees, presenting a rose to Mani Ratnam. She can be seen in a pink sweater and black trousers in the picture and Mani Ratnam can be seen in a checkered shirt as he touches her cheeks in love.

Aditi Rao Hydari has worked with the veteran director in two films~ Kaatru Veliyidai and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Kaatru Veliyidai was a film which was both written and directed by Mani Ratnam. It was produced under the banner of Madras Talkies. The music of Kaatru Veliyidai was composed by A. R. Rahman. This film was set in times of 1999 Kargil war and narrates the story of an Indian Air Force Officer who remembers his romance with a doctor before the war had started and he was kept as a prisoner at the Rawalpindi Jail in Pakistan.

