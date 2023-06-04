Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Holidaying In Rajasthan Amid Dating Rumours?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth seem to be having a great time together on their vacation. A few days ago, the rumoured couple were spotted together at Mumbai airport. Now, we have some pictures from their vacation diaries where they met actress Bina Kak.

Bina Kak didn't disclose the location in her post but shared some pictures of herself with the rumoured couple. In the first and third images, Bina and Aditi can be seen happily posing for the camera. They both can be seen donning shades of white. It seems the couple jetted off to Rajasthan as a few days ago Bina shared some pictures from her stay.

The second image in the album features Bina with both Aditi and Siddharth. The 69-year-old actress called them kids and revealed she was happy to meet them. "Happiest when the children visit me at home," read the caption.

Are Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating?

(Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating | Image: ANI)

It's been a while since they have been rumoured to be dating each other. The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of Maha Samudram, and since then, they have been spending time together. Also, they often engage in social media PDAs.

Last month, Aditi Rao Hydari shared her pictures from Cannes 2023 and soon after, Siddharth dropped an adorable comment. In the images, Aditi can be seen donning an off-shoulder blue ball gown. On seeing the photos, the Rang De Basanti actor wrote, "Oh my," followed by heart eyes and fire emoticons.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's upcoming projects

(Heeramandi poster | Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

The actress was last seen in the web series Jubilee, co-starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Wamiqa Gabbi. Next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The web series will release on the OTT platform. On the other hand, Siddharth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Takkar. The film will release in the theatres on June 9 in Telugu and Tamil.