Siddharth's Reply To An Insensitive Question About His Unsuccessful Love Life | Watch

Siddharth, who is busy with the promotions of his film Takkar, was asked an insensitive question about his unsuccessful love life. During a recent press conference, a reporter asked the actor if he has ever wondered that in films his love stories are successful but not in real life. On hearing this, the Rang De Basanti actor, without losing his cool, answered the question.

Here is what he replied

During media interaction, a reporter asked the actor in Telugu, which roughly translates to, "Generally in movies, your love stories are a success, but your love stories in real life are not. Have you ever wondered about this?" Replying to him, the actor said that he never thought about it even once. The actor added that he would reply to his question in private. "I have never thought about this even once, not in my dreams, not while seeing my face in the mirror but since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well."

Where is @harish2you Garu when you need him.



This has escalated from cringe to personally intrusive and uncomfortable comments (not even questions).



Movie press meet lo "do you introspect why your love life is a failure?" ani adagadam endhi bhayya.



pic.twitter.com/596wyHgyCs — Sankalp Gora (@IIsankalpII) May 30, 2023

He is rumoured to be dating Aditi Rao Hydari

Regarding the actor's romantic affairs, there have been persistent speculations about his relationship with Taj actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The pair is frequently seen spending time together in Mumbai, enjoying lunches and brunches as a duo. Recently, the actor left an affectionate comment on Aditi's photo from the Cannes Film Festival. The actress had shared pictures of herself donning a stunning blue off-shoulder gown on her first day at Cannes. Shortly after she posted the images, the actor expressed his admiration with the comment, "Oh my," accompanied by heart eyes and fire emojis.

Coming back to Siddharth's upcoming film Takkar, the romantic action drama is helmed by Karthik G. Krish. The movie is slated to be released on 9 June 2023.