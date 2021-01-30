Aditi Rao Hydari Turns 'The Girl At The Station' Ahead Release Of The Movie Release

Aditi Rao Hydari starrer The Girl on the Train has become one of the most-anticipated movies of the year 2021. The creators of the film have successfully raised curiosity about the film by sharing first look posters of the cast including Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari. Amidst this, actor Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film leaving fans more excited.

Aditi Rao Hydari turns ‘Girl at the Station’

Taking to Instagram, Aditi Rao Hydari, on Friday, January 29, posted a flashback Friday picture which sees her sitting on a train station in London. Donning comfy casual ensembles, the diva has accessorised her look with a black cap. The actor appears to be waiting to board a train as the camera captures her. It is yet unclear if this montage is from one of the scenes of her upcoming film but fans happened to love it. While sharing the picture Aditi called herself ‘the girl at the station’. Check out the flashback Friday picture of the actor below:

As soon as the photo surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it rakes thousands of likes in no time. While a few fans were ‘wowed’ by the photo, others went on to call her ‘pretty’. The actor’s comment section is also flooded with heart and fire emoticons. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

Netflix India, on Friday, took to Twitter to introduce the character of Parineeti Chopra from the film. While sharing a slew of stunning pictures from the film, the OTT giants Twitter handle introduced viewers to the cast of The Girl on the Train. The photos were captioned as “Just when we thought this train couldn’t get any better”. Take a look:

The Girl on the Train is all set to stream on Netflix on February 26. Produced by Reliance Entertainment, the cast of the film also includes Tota Roy Chowdhury, Sammy Jona Heaney, Ishita Dutta and more. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the mystery thriller is adapted from the novel penned by Paula Hawkins back in the year 2015.

