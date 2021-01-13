Kirti Kulhari Reveals She Is After 'truth' In Her 'The Girl On The Train' Look | Watch

The makers of The Girl On The Train recently released the teaser of the movie and it has since been a talking point on social media. The movie starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead is one of the most highly anticipated movies ever since its announcement. Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari took to her official Instagram handle and shared her look from the upcoming Netflix film The Girl On The Train. For all the people who are wondering about The Girl On The Train cast and Kirti Kulhari’s look from the movie, here is everything you need to know.

Kirti Kulhari's look from The Girl On The Train

Kirti Kulhari took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself from the upcoming movie. In her look from The Girl On The Train movie, she is seen wearing a dapper black leather jacket over a shirt. She has accessorised her look with dark aviators and has covered her head in what looks like a turban. Kirti Kulhari's movies have been some of the unconventional ones. It will be interesting to see what role she plays in the upcoming suspense thriller movie The Girl On The Train. The actor also gave a sneak peek about how her character in the movie is going to be in the caption. Kirti Kulhari captioned her Instagram post as, “When you are after the truth and you can’t have it ...#TGOTT #thegirlonthetrain Releasing #26thfeb @netflix_in” She further tagged the team of The Girl On The Train movie in her Instagram post. Here is a look at Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Unveils Intriguing Teaser Of 'The Girl On The Train', Drops Release Date

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari's Latest Photoshoot Pic Has Got Fans Gushing Over It

As soon as she shared the picture on her Instagram handle, fans flocked the comments section to show their excitement. Bollywood actor Yami Gautam also dropped a comment and wrote, “WoahðŸ‘ŠðŸ»” Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur was also among those who praised Kirti Kulhari for her look in The Girl On The Train movie. One of the users praised her acting skills and looks by saying, “You're beautiful but the best thing about you is your acting is way more beautiful n which is rare”. Actors like Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo also commented on the post. Here is a look at some of the comments on Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Poses Shirtless With A Sequin Jacket, Fans Call Her 'bold & Beautiful'

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Takes Break From Social Media, Thanks Fans For Love And Support

The Girl On The Train cast

Apart from Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. The makers recently released the teaser and revealed The Girl On The Train release date. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller and is helmed by Bard of Blood fame director Ribhu Dasgupta. The movie will release on Netflix next month on February 26. Here is a look at The Girl On The Train release date and its teaser.

Image Credits: Kirti Kulhari and Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.