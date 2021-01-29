See Parineeti Chopra & Cast Members Of 'The Girl On The Train' In This Tweet By Netflix

Netflix released cast photos from Parineeti’s Chopra’s upcoming thriller film The Girl On The Train. The film is an official adaptation of Emily Blunt’s Hollywood version made in 2016. The film has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser was dropped and Parineeti shared its first look on Instagram earlier this year.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Dons Brother's Jacket, 'happy' As She Isn't 'returning' It

Netflix India uploaded the pictures of The Girl On The Train cast members in the film that featured Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth who will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The Netflix captioned it and said “Just when we thought the train ride could not get any better. Meet the cast of TGONT. The fans were crazed by the pictures dropping heart eyes, fire, and crying emojis and were requesting Netflix to drop the trailer already.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Reveals What She Is Addicted To In Instagram Post

The film has been voted as the most awaited film of the season by the users on IMDB. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kill Dill actor shared her thoughts on the release of the film. She expressed she was excited as well as nervous since the teaser drop of the film has been rated as one of the most awaited movies of the season. She shared her wishful thinking and said she hopes the fan would give just as much love to the trailer and the film as they did with the teaser.

Directed by Bard of Blood's Ribhu Dasgupta, the film will feature Parineeti Chopra as Meera who will be essaying the titular role, which was played by Emily Blunt in the original. In the teaser, Parineeti can be seen travelling across various parts of London as well as on the train. She will be portraying the role of Meera Kapoor, a divorcee who fixates on the life of a perfect couple from afar during her train journey. The movie synopsis reveals that Meera gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds the truth about her own life.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Shares New Poster And Release Date Of Her Movie 'The Girl On The Train'

The Girl On The Train release date

The film is all set to release on Netflix on February 26th, 2021. Bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, The Girl On The Train cast also include Tota Roy Chowdhury, Sammy Jona Heaney, Nisha Aaliya, and Ishita Dutta. In one of her many upcoming projects, in Parineeti Chopra's new movie she will be seen playing the lead role in the film Saina, which is a biopic on the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

All Image source: Netflix India's Twitter

Also Read: Watch: Parineeti Chopra Plucks Fresh Lemons From Her Home Farm In Ambala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.