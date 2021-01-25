Aditi Rao Hydari Celebrates One Year Of Tamil Thriller 'Psycho'; Check Out Post

Not just in Hindi films, Aditi Rao Hydari is a known name in the South Indian film industry as well, mainly in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Recently, one of her Tamil films Psycho completed a year of its release. To celebrate the one year anniversary of Psycho, Aditi took to her Instagram account and shared a poster of the psychological thriller. The film released on January 24, 2020, and was directed by Mysskin. Take a look at her story here!

More about Aditi Rao Hydari's Psycho (2020)

Aditi Rao Hydari was cast as the female lead alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin in the psychological thriller which was directed by Mysskin. The film Psycho tells the story of a blind man who gets embroiled in a murder mystery, based on the Buddhist story of Angulimala, a dreaded serial killer. In the film, Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Dagini who works as a radio jockey.

According to Pinkvilla, Aditi Rao Hydari said it was "the most violent" feature film released in Indian cinema at the time. Release under the banner of Arun Mozhi Manickam's Double Meaning Productions, Psycho movie cast includes Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, Rajkumar Pitchumani, and Ram, while Ilaiyaraaja, who worked on the director's previous films Nandalala and Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum, also composed the music for this one. The film was a critical and commercial success, with praise being directed towards Hydari and Udhayanidhi Stalin's performances. Take a look at Psycho trailer here:

More about Aditi Rao Hydari's movies

Hydari is well known for her appearances in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi (2013), Rockstar (2011), Murder 3 (2013) and Padmaavat (2018). She will next be seen in The Girl On The Train, alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins best-selling novel of the same name. It will release on Netflix on February 26, 2021.

Aditi is currently filming Hey Sinamika, a romantic comedy written by Madhan Karky and directed by Brinda. The movie also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. The Boss actor will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller Mahasamudram. Written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the release date of the bilingual Tamil-Telugu film is not yet announced.

