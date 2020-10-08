'Irandam Kuththu' Teaser Takes Adult Horror Comedy Genre On Another Level, See Here

Irandam Kuththu is an upcoming Indian adult horror comedy movie. The makers released the official Irandam Kuththu teaser recently. Popular Kollywood actor Arya also took to his official Twitter handle and released the Irandam Kuththu teaser. The movie is the sequel to Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu which released last year. Here is everything you need to know about the Irandam Kuththu teaser.

Irandam Kuththu teaser launched

The Irandam Kuththu teaser was released yesterday and since then it is doing the rounds on the internet. The Irandam Kuththu teaser has several bold and steamy scenes. As expected by the audience, the Irandam Kuththu teaser also has several adult comedy scenes and dialogues too similar to the prequel.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers had planned to release the movie in May this year. However, due to the pandemic situation in the country that did not happen. The Irandam Kuththu teaser starts with Motta Rajendran as he is narrating a ‘Kutty Story’ and then as one would expect, Irandam Kuththu teaser features all the elements of an adult horror-comedy. Like the prequel Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, this movie also features the use of horror element and has a female ghost.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: 'Cargo' Director On Why She Wanted To See Neighbourhood Aunty In A Spaceship

Also Read | 'Cargo' Song: Director Arati Kadav On How The Only Song In Movie 'Forget Me Not' Was Made

Watch the Irandam Kuththu teaser HERE

Irandam Kuththu cast

In the second part of the movie, Santhosh P. Jayakumar will be playing the lead role who has also written and directed the movie. The movie also features Tamil Bigg Boss season 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope in one of the key roles. Chaams, Motta Rajendran will also be seen in the film in important roles. Kollywood star Arya shared the video on his Twitter and wrote, “Stylish engaging nd entertaining film in this genre is a difficult one. Beta @santhoshpj21 is a master at it. Congrats on ur debut darling #IrandamKuththu”

Also Read | 'Irandam Kuthu' Cast: Main Cast Memebers In Movie And What They Are Most Known For

Also Read | Director Arati Kadav Describes Cargo Shooting Location As A "jigsaw Puzzle", Here's Why

The prequel of Irandam Kuththu, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu

The first instalment of the adult horror comedy Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu proved to be a success at the box office. Even though the movie proved to be a huge hit, it was heavily criticised for a lot of people for its bold content and adult scenes. The first movie was also helmed by Hara Hara Mahadevaki fame Santhosh P Jayakumar. The movie featured Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Yashika Aannand, Chandrika Ravi and Shah Ra in the lead roles.

Image Credits: A still from the Irandam Kuththu teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.