'Cargo' Song: Director Arati Kadav On How The Only Song In Movie 'Forget Me Not' Was Made

The Indian sci-fi movie Cargo on Netflix was released last month. The movie is earning praises from all over the world. The sci-fi spaceship movie starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi has just one song, Forget Me Not. Ever since the release of the movie, a lot of people have been curious about Cargo’s song Forget Me Not. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Cargo director Arati Kadav talked about how the only song in Cargo came to existence. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

During the interview, director Arati Kadav revealed that the song was made by her friends Megha Ramaswamy and Sagar Desai for free. Talking about how she made the song, Arati Kadav said, “By the time we had reached the song, we were drained of money. There was no energy from anyone to put any money for the song and then I was thinking, what should I do about it. I was seeing one of my friend Megha Ramaswamy was doing her film called What Are The Odds which is on Netflix."

"I used to see Instagram posts and videos of them singing and recording and apparently that film had 8-9 songs and I thought let’s approach these guys as they are already doing it and only a director can understand the pain of a fellow director," she added.

Arati Kadav also shared how she approached them and said, “So I went and I asked will you do this song and I had a reference song. So I had a very old 80s Japanese pop song. So they both liked the reference song and then they said who will write it. I said I don’t know because I cannot write it and I don't know anyone who can. So then Megha wrote it and then she sang the scratch and then she sang once more very properly. So Sagar Desai did a very lovely arrangement."

Speakig further, the Cargo director stated: "Sagar Desai has also done a lot of other independent films actually. So he did that arrangement and then we had some chorus singers and we made the song. It’s a full independent song. We made a music video also for it and it is now available on Spotify, iTunes and everywhere.” Here is a look at the Cargo’s song video.

