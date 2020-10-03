'Irandam Kuthu' Cast: Main Cast Memebers In Movie And What They Are Most Known For

Irandam Kuthu is an upcoming adult horror comedy that is a sequel to Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. The first look poster for Irandam Kuthu was recently shared online, and the maker of the movie promised that it would have a new storyline with heavy adult humour that is not over the edge. The director of the film, Santhosh P Jaikumar, will also be playing a lead role in Irandam Kuthu. Here is a look at the main cast of Irandam Kuthu.

Irandam Kuthu cast

Santhosh P Jaikumar

Santhosh P Jaikumar is not only one of the lead actors but he is also the director of the film. Santhosh was also the one who directed Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu, the original Adult horror-comedy movie that inspired Irandam Kuthu. Other than these two films, Santhosh P Jaikumar has also worked on Gaddam Gang, Hara Hara Mahadevaki, and Ghajinikanth.

Akriti Singh

Akriti Singh will play the female lead in the upcoming movie. Akriti Singh is most known for being a TV actor in the Tamil television industry. She also played an important role in Breathe: Into the Shadows, which featured Abhishek Bachchan.

Daniel Annie Pope

Tamil actor Daniel Annie Pope will play the second male lead in Irandam Kuthu. He is known for comical roles and is becoming a popular comedy lead in the Tamil industry. He is also set to feature in Laabam, which is one of the most awaited Tamil movies of the year.

Meenal

Meenal is another female lead who will play a prominent role in the upcoming movie. Meenal is popular for playing romantic female leads in Tamil movies. She has been working in the industry since 2000 and has featured in films like Magane En Marumagane, Anthony Yaar, Ammavin Kaipesi, Valvellam Vasantham, and Annakodi.

Motta Rajendran

Motta Rajendran is a comedy actor and stunt double who has worked in over 500 South Indian films (mostly as the stunt double). He is especially renowned for his alopecia universalis (loss of all body hair). While he mostly works in Tamil cinema, he has also featured in Malayalam and Telugu movies.

[Image source: Santhosh P Jaikumar Instagram]

