World Laughter Day 2020: Malayalam Rib-tickling Movies To Watch For A Good Laugh

World Laughter Day 2020, is around the corner and as most of us are cooped indoors, movies are a perfect alternative to celebrate this day while social-distancing. Grab your popcorn and set yourself for a laughter riot on the day. Check out the last often classic comedy Malayalam language movies that are perfect for the day.

Malayalam comedy movies to watch

Nadodikkattu

The film directed by Sathyan Anthikad released in the year 1987. The film unfolds the story of two impecunious young men, Ramdas (Mohanlal) and Vijayan (Sreenivasan) who, not being able to find any job in Kerala, plan to immigrate to Dubai to make their fortunes. The story, screenplay and characters have achieved a milestone and considered as a cult.

In Harihar Nagar

The comedy-thriller hit the theatres in 1990. The film not only bagged huge amounts at the box-office but is also listed as one of the iconic comedy flicks in Malayalam cinema. The film was remade twice in Hindi as Parda Hai Parda and Dhol.

Godfather

Godfather is directed by Siddique-Lal. In 2004, Priyadarshan crafted the film in Hindi as Hulchul. Reportedly, the film completed 417 days at Sreekumar theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ramji Rao Speaking

If you enjoyed watching the Hindi film Hera Pheri, Ramji Rao Speaking can give you a good laugh. The screenplay and storyline of both films are the same. The sequels of the film were released in 1995 and 2014.

Thenmavin Kombath

The Malayalam-language rom-com was written and directed by Priyadarshan. The film features Mohanlal, Shobana, and Nedumudi Venu in the lead among many others. The film became the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year 1994.

Punjabi House

The film starring Dileep, Cochin Hanifa, Harisree Asokan and Mohini, Lal, Neena Kurup among many others, released in 1998. The film follows the story of a young man, who is presumed dead after falling into an ocean due to financial trouble. But he manages to survive and eventually ends up in a Punjabi house. The film is available on Hotstar.

Two Countries

The 2015 Malayalam-language romantic comedy film, Two Countries, is written by Rafi and directed by Shafi. Dileep and Mamta Mohandas essayed the lead characters. The film is about a cunning procrastinator in his late 30s who makes a living by deceiving people. His life turns upside down when he decides to marry Laya, a wealthy woman, who is settled in Canada.

My Boss

Dileep and Mamta Mohandas tickled the funny bone of the audience with another collaboration My Boss. The film is inspired by the American movie The Proposal, which released in 2009. The film received a positive response from the audience and the critics.

Meesha Madhavan

The Lal Jose directorial was the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. The musical-comedy raised Dileep's stardom to a superstar level. Reportedly, the film ran in theatres for more than 100 days.

Sandesham

Though it was a satire film, many sequences in the film gave a good laugh to the audience. The film released in 1991 talked about political activism existing in Kerala and took major digs on the political parties in the state. The film saved a spot in the iconic films of Malayalam-language.