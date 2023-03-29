Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares New PS-2 Poster Ahead Of Trailer Launch Event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on March 28, shared a glimpse of her character, Queen Nandini from the movie Ponniyin Selvan 2. The Mani Ratnam film is scheduled to release on April 28. Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a poster and a teaser of Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS-2), revealing that the trailer of the movie will be launched on March 29. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne! #PS2TrailerFromMarch29.” Meanwhile, Aishwarya didn't use any caption for the teaser post.

The trailer and music launch of Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, on March 29, at 6pm. As soon as the Devdas actress shared the posts, fans immediately jumped to shower her with compliments in the comment section. They also shared their excitement as they wait in anticipation for the movie's release.

About PS-2

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second instalment of the movie franchise. Along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi and several others. The movie serves as a sequel as well as a prequel to the 2022 Tamil historical drama. The teaser of PS-2 was released on December 2022, and the movie will hit theatres on April 28. PS-2 is produced by Mani Ratnam’s home production, Madras Talkies along with Lyca Productions.

PS - 2 Music Launch

On March 26, AR Rahman shared an update on the music and trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan 2. He also shared the behind-the-scenes video of the making process of one of the songs. The film is reported to have 7 soundtracks. Taking to Twitter, AR Rahman wrote “#PonniyinSelvan2 Music and Trailer Launch on 29th March at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai! #CholasAreBack”

Fans wait in anticipation of the launch of the trailer of the movie. Ponniyin Selvan is a dream project for director Mani Ratnam. The filmmaker pursued it once before in the 1980s as well, but it did not pan out then.