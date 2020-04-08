The Debate
As Allu Arjun Unveils 1st Look Of His Next Film, Take A Look At His Whopping Net Worth

Regional Indian Cinema

South Indian actor Allu Arjun revealed the first look from his upcoming film on the occasion of his birthday. Read on to know the actor's whopping net worth.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
allu arjun

Allu Arjun is a prominent name in the south Indian film industry and the actor celebrates his 37th birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, he unveiled the first look and the title of his next movie on social media. The film would be his 20th film and is titled Pushpa. Owing to his popularity, the actor is highly sought after and reportedly charges a heavy sum for each film. Read on to know the actor’s net worth.

Read | Aditya Narayan Shares First Look Of His New Single 'Main Dooba Rahoon'; See Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

Read | AR Rahman Pays Tribute To M K Arjunan, Master Of Malayalam Cinema Melodies

Allu Arjun's net worth as of 2020

According to various media reports, the actor is estimated to have a whopping net worth of Rupees 360 crores.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

Read | Badshah Gets In Touch With 'Boro Boker Biti Lo' Artist Ratan Kahar, Gives Credit?

Source of income

Allu Arjun earns his money by acting in films, getting featured in advertisements and attending events. According to reports from various media portals, he charges rupees 1.9 crores per ad and has personal investments around 110 crores. Moreover, The actor has luxury cars worth rupees 4 crores. The actor also owns a lavish bungalow which is constructed in Jubilee hills which is in close vicinity to the city of Hyderabad. His family is settled and lives in Hyderabad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

Read |  Here Are Some Kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon's Must-watch Music Videos

Read | Surbhi Jyoti And Ali Fazal Look Intense In 'Aaj Bhi' Teaser; Watch Video Here

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image  Credits: Allu Arjun Instagram

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
