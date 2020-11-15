When Thala Ajith's Teaser For 'Arrambam' Got 1.5 Million Views On His Birthday

The south-Indian superstar Ajith Kumar quite loved by fans who refer to him as Thala. He has been a part of many Tamil blockbusters like Billa, Veeram, Arrambham among several others. Ajith's films have always kept the interests of the audience in view and have been superhits. The 2013 film was a second collaboration between actor Ajith Kumar and director Vishnuvardhan. The film went through multiple name changes and speculations amongst the cast and crew before its official release. A short teaser of the film was released on YouTube, on Thala Ajith Kumar’s birthday and the video was an instant hit. Watch it here.

Read More: Thala Ajith's Top 5 Movies You Must Add To Your Weekend Watchlist

Thala Ajith's teaser for 'Arrambam' had 1.5 million views on his birthday

The Tamil Action Drama, Arrambham released on October 31, 2013, and the movies official trailer was launched on September 19, 2013, with the name ‘Arrambham’ but before the trailer or before finalizing the name Arrambham the movie had a run with multiple names in the media. The unheard Arrambam Trivia is, it was initially going to be called Thala. After Ajith Kumar’s nickname but the actor refused. On Ajith’s birthday, a short teaser of the film was launched, without any title on May 1, 2013. The teaser crossed over 1.5 million views in no time. Watch the teaser here.

Read More: Thala Ajith Interacts With Fans On 'Valimai' Sets, Pics Take Internet By Storm

Read More:Thala Ajith To Join Sets Of H Vinoth's 'Valimai' In Hyderabad On October 25?

Arrambham was a superhit of its time, the film’s plot is quite relevant for today’s time as well. The action-packed film doesn’t fail to surprise the viewers. The movie had some big and prominent stars from the industry play vital roles. While Ajith Kumar played Ashok Kumar (AK) the protagonist in the film, Nayanthara played Maya, his ladylove. Arya was seen to be playing Arjun and Taapsee Pannu played his love interest named Anita. Atul Kulkarni played Milind Virekar and Mahesh Manjrekar was seen playing the villain in the film named Mahadev Rani. Rana Daggubati also made a short cameo in the film as Sanjay a military officer.

The plot of the film revolves around Ashok Kumar a former bomb disposal specialist, who plants bombs in the busy city of Mumbai. The lead is shown as a mean-spirited man in the first half but validates his actions in the second half of the film. The fight between the good and bad and the story of vengeance of Ashok Kumar’s best friends death is filled with drama and action which the fans totally loved.

Read more: Did You Know Thala Ajith Dubbed For 32 Hours Non-stop For 'Yennai Arindhaal'?

Read more: Thala Ajith's Tamil Movies That You Must Watch; From 'Yennai Arindhaal' To 'Vivegam'

Image Credits: @ajithkumar_official_ IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.