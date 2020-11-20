Thala Ajith Wrote Love Letters To Co-star Heera In The 1990s; Details Inside

Thala Ajith is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor’s career in the 1990s was skyrocketing and he was giving back-to-back blockbusters. Owing to his fame, the fans of the actor were very interested in knowing about his love interest, who at the time happened to be one of the top female actors as well.

Thala Ajith and Heera: Ajith wrote a love letter to Heera

Back in the 1990s, Ajith was head over heels in love with Heera. The two shared the silver screen for the first time in the movie Kathal Kottai. They again shared the screen together in the movie Thodarum, which happened to be their last project together.

According to the report in the media portal Cine Ulagam, it has been revealed that not only was Ajith in love with Heera during their films together, he wrote letters to her as well. Reportedly, a Tamil artist Bayilvan Ranganathan revealed that Ajith would write love letters to Heera on the sets of Thodarum. As per the reports, Heera managed to read one of the love letters written by Ajith and found out how he felt for her.

However, Heera’s mother did not approve of the two getting together. According to the report in the media portal, Heera’s mother was against the idea of Heera getting married to Ajith. It was because her mother felt that Heera at that time was at the peak of her career and getting married would sabotage her career as an actor and reduce her fan following.

Reportedly, following the rejection, Ajith stopped pursuing Heera and continued with his career. Later, Ajith fell in love with Shalini who was also an actor. When Ajith and Shalini worked together in the film Amarkalam, is when Ajith started falling in love with her.

Thala Ajith's wife Shalini quit acting after marriage

Shalini and Ajith went on to get married in the year 2000. The two have two kids together and live happily together. Actor Shalini, however, quit acting after marriage as she wanted to focus on her family. In an interview with JFW magazine, Shalini had said that she enjoyed acting but Ajith was more important to her. The actor had further revealed that she was someone who could not manage home and career, hence she made her choices. She further stated to the portal that she was very clear about her priorities and it was very peaceful for her.

