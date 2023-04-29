Ajith Kumar To Document His Bike Tour, Nirav Shah Comes Onboard

Ajith Kumar is busy with his bike tour. The actor completed the first leg of his bike tour in September. In the first leg, he covered the major states of India on his bike and several pictures of him from the tour went viral. As per recent reports, the Tamil actor has commenced the second leg of his bike tour in Nepal.

Photos and videos of Ajith Kumar from Nepal are doing rounds on the Internet. In the clips, the actor can be seen cooking at a local restaurant in Nepal. The Valimai star is joined by reputed cinematographer Nirav Shah on his bike tour. A source close to the cinematographer told Pinkvilla, “Ajith Kumar wants to document his world tour on the camera, as it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. Every leg of the tour will be captured to perfection by Nirav Shah.” The source also revealed that the visuals from the first leg of his tour have been edited and have been handed over to the Thunivu actor.

Ajith Kumar is one of the few celebrities who like to keep his personal life under wraps. Therefore, whether the footage of the first leg of his documentary will be released to the public or not remains unknown. The source has revealed that Ajith Kumar and his family will decide whether they want to make the footage available to the fans or not.

It was earlier reported that Ajith Kumar will be going on the second leg of his bike tour after the completion of his movie AK 62. However, due to some delays in the movie, the actor has already started his bike tour. On the second leg of his tour, Ajith will go on a bike tour for the cause ‘Ride for Mutual Respect’.

Ajith Kumar movies

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the recent movie Thunivu. The movie was helmed by H Vinoth and starred Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay and Veena. the movie was released in January 2023 to mixed responses from the audience. Ajith Kumar will be seen next in the untitled project AK 62. The movie is being produced by Lyca Productions and more official announcements regarding the movie are awaited. It is being anticipated that the movie will be released in June this year and an official announcement about the same can be expected on May 1, on the occasion of Ajith’s birthday.