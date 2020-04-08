Ajith Kumar Donates Rs 1.25 Crore To Support Nation's Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Actor Ajith Kumar has donated Rs. 1.25 crores to PM CARES, Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister Relief fund, and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) workers, revealed a media report on Tuesday. The actor has reportedly donated Rs. 50 lakhs to PM CARES, Rs. 50 lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund, and Rs. 25 lakhs to the FEFSI workers. While PM CARES and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund aims at utilising the donations for containing and combating the novel Coronavirus pandemic, FEFSI aims at providing essentials to all film workers who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.

Rising to the crisis

Recently, actor Rajinikanth donated 50 lakhs for combating Coronavirus. Meanwhile, actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeya, Suriya, Karthi, Nayanthara, and others have also contributed to the crisis. Besides the top stars, other Kollywood actors too have made their contributions towards the various relief funds.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From 'Vivegam' Starring Ajith Kumar

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Be A Remake Of Thala Ajith's 'Veeram'?

On the work front

Reports suggest that Ajith Kumar was shooting for H. Vinoth's Valimai when the 21-day lockdown was declared by PM Modi. The shooting of the upcomer has been temporarily stopped due to the lockdown. According to reports, the makers were planning to shoot a few high-octane stunt sequences in Spain. However, the makers are planning to scrap the outdoor schedule of the Ajith Kumar starrer in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. The upcomer has Huma Qureshi as the lead opposite Ajith. Reports suggest that Huma Qureshi will have a meaty role in the action thriller.

Also Read | Ajith's Film 'Valimai' To See Huma Qureshi Performing Bike Stunts?

Also Read | Ajith Kumar-mentored 'Team Daksha' Uses Drones To Sanitise Public Places Amid Pandemic

Interestingly, the Ajith-starrer will mark the reunion of the Nerkonda Paarvai team. While their former collaboration worked wonders at the box office, the audiences expect Valimai to do the same. The upcoming movie will reportedly hit the marquee by the end of 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.