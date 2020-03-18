Ajith's Film 'Valimai' To See Huma Qureshi Performing Bike Stunts?

Bollywood ace actor Huma Qureshi, who was last seen in Netflix's original series Leila, is currently busy in preparation of her upcoming projects. It seems like Huma Qureshi is dropping a few hints about her character's preparation for the upcoming film in her recent social media posts. The recent posts of Huma Qureshi are also supporting a few speculations, which gives a sneak-peek into her project with Thala Ajith.

Interestingly, after marking her debut in Tamil cinema, opposite Rajinikanth in Kaala, Huma Qureshi is all set to share the screen space with another south superstar Ajith. Huma has signed a Kollywood film, titled Valimai, which also stars Ajith. The recent report has speculated that the Ek Thi Daayan actor is polishing her bike riding skill to perform stunts in her upcoming film Valimai.

On the other side, the 33-year-old actor shared 3 posts in which she is posing with her Royal Enfield. One of her posts is a short video clip, in which she is riding the Royal Enfield on the streets of Mumbai. Giving a special mention to her tutors, in the caption of one of her posts, Huma wrote, 'Me and my Enfield ... Posing with my girls who taught me how to ride #bikergirl #humaqureshi #love'.

Check out Huma Qureshi's posts below:

Valimai Cast and Plot

Valimai will be directed by H Vinoth, who rose fame with Nerkonda Paarvai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The action-thriller marks the second collaboration of actor Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The makers of the film are yet to unveil the details of the complete cast and crew for the film. Though the released date of the film is not decided yet, Valimai speculated to hit the theatres on Diwali 2020.

