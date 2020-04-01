Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From 'Vivegam' Starring Ajith Kumar

Vivegam is a Tamil-language action thriller film released in 2017. Directed by Siva it stars Ajith Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi as the villain in his Tamil debut. Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of Yazhini while Ajith plays the role of her husband Ajay Kumar aka AK. Read to know a few of Kajal’s best scenes as Yazhini Ajay Kumar from the film

Kajal Aggarwal’s best scenes in Vivegam

Yazhini gets stressed due to all the orders, but smiles as they are served. She then uses morse code to talk to her husband Ajay Kumar (Ajith Kumar). Yazhini gets awestruck of her husband as he cooks food. This was Kajal Aggarwal’s entry scene in the movie.

Ajay is stuck in between his enemies and he gets a call from Yazhini. She hears gunfire and panics. Yazhini starts crying and tries to talk to AK, she tells him to promise that he would come back as he always completes his promises. Ajay promises that he will come back to her. Kajal Aggarwal’s act as a worried wife showing her concern for her husband touched audiences’ hearts.

A mob gang enters Yazhini’s house to kill her. She thinks of her coming child and her moments with her husband Ajay. Before anyone can lay hands on her AK starts firing from a sniper gun. Yazhini understands that it is her husband and heaves a sigh of relief. She then shows confidence which amazes AK and helps him to kill the mob.

Yazhini goes to meet Ajay but she is under surveillance. Ajay gives her instruction on what to do as he has planned it. The two fools the officers and Aryan Singha (Vivek Oberoi) as they fail to catch Yazhini and Ajay. She hugs her husband as they are meeting after a really long time.

Ajay and Aryan (the villain) face each other in the final fight scene, where Yazhini is present too. The two gets in a brawl and Ajay falls down at one point. But Yazhini shows her believe towards her husband. True to her belief, Ajay then gets up and defeats Aryan. Yazhini and Ajay then go on their journey with their newborn baby.

