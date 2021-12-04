'Akhanda' Enters List Of Biggest Day 1 BO Collections After 'Sooryavanshi'; See Full List

South star Nandamuri Balakrishna returned to the big screens with a bang after two years. The actor's fans welcomed him back with an open heart as his latest film Akhanda received a positive response and is off to a great start. The film has entered the list of 2021 films with the biggest worldwide opening day box office collection.

Akhanda is off to a great start as the film has reportedly collected about Rs 15 crores in the Telugu speaking states alone. The film saw a successful start at the theatres as fans welcomed the veteran star with an open heart. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 30 crores and is now expected to enter the elite Rs 50 crores club soon. Here is the movie's Day 1 box office collection and the list of films it has entered.

Akhanda box office collection

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Akhanda did fairly well on its opening day. The film earned around Rs 23.75 crores in Telugu speaking states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The net collection of the film after-tax deduction in these states is said to be around Rs 15 crores. The film was also a hit in the rest part of the country as it earned a total of Rs 1.24 crores. The movie's worldwide collection reached Rs 5.49 crores on its opening day. The worldwide collection was impressive as many fans in the United Kingdom raised slogans for 'Balayya' outside theatres. The debut weekend is expected to mark a turning point for the film.

Akhanda in biggest day 1 box office collections list

The biggest Day 1 worldwide collection for 2021 was marked by Pawan Kalyan starter Vakeel Saab with Rs 52.4 crores. The second position is bagged by Rajinikanth's Annaatthe with Rs 50.85 crores. Annaatthe broke several film records in Tamil Nadu and is having a successful run on Netflix. Master and Sooryavanshi are in the third and fourth places with Rs 50.02 crores and Rs 39.60 crores respectively. Akhanda is in fifth place with over Rs 30 crores WW collection.

More about Akhanda

The latest fantasy drama stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a double role and Pragya Jaiswal playing the leading lady. The film's plot revolves around a staunch Lord Shiva devotee, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora, and a farmer named Murali Krishna's reunion. The film is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Image: Facebook/@nandamuribalakrishan