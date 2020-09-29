Akshat Utkarsh's Death: Everything You Need To Know About The Late Actor

An aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh’s death has sent shockwaves across the nation. Akshat Utkarsh was found dead at his house in Mumbai’s Andheri area today on September 27, 2020. According to the Mumbai Police, the actor has allegedly died by suicide.

The Mumbai Police informed ANI, “Case lodged, the matter being probed. Body handed over to the family after postmortem". As the news of Akshat Utkarsh’ss death started doing the rounds, a lot of people paid their tributes to the late actor through their social media. Several people are also wondering about the details Akshat Utkarsh’s movies, Akshat Utkarsh’s serials, and his family. Here are the details.

Akshat Utkarsh’s movies

Akshat Utkarsh originally hailed from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. According to a report by LiveHindustan.com, Akshat Utkarsh was in Mumbai to try his luck in Bollywood movies. The late actor was living in his Andheri flat since 2018 and was working in the entertainment industry. A report by India.com mentions that he had worked in the Bhojpuri film industry. The report mentioned that the shoot of his upcoming Bhojpuri movie was to start from October 3. He has been a part of various movies and albums before that too.

Akshat Utkarsh’s family

Akshat Utkarsh was 26 years old. According to a report by News18, he is the son of Raju Chaudhary who lives in Sikandarpur area of Muzaffarpur. His uncle’s name is Vikram Kishor. Akshat Utkarsh’s. Akshat was the only child of his parents. He had shifted his base to Mumbai in 2018 after completing his MBA. He did his MBA from Amity University in Lucknow.

He lived in a rented flat with his friend and another struggling actor Sneha Chauhan. By the looks of an Instagram account which is seeming of Akshat Utkarsh, he was an avid fitness lover too. There are several pictures and videos of the actor working out in the gym. He was also a travel enthusiast. In the pictures shared on the Instagram account, Akshat Utkarsh can be seen enjoying treks and trips to various places.

Akshat Utkarsh's death

According to a report by HT, Akshat Utkarsh’s family has claimed that Akshat Utkarsh’s death is not by suicide and claimed that he has been murdered. According to Amboli police officials, the reason behind Akshat Utkarsh's death is suicide because he was depressed due to lack of work, the report added. The Police are probing the case. Meanwhile, Akshat's family has accused the Mumbai Police of not lodging an FIR in the case.

Promo Image Credits: akshat_utkarsh Instagram

