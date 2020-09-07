From Allari Naresh’s Debut Film To Current Net Worth; Know All About The ‘Naandhi’ Actor

Allari Naresh is a producer-director turned actor who originally hailed from Andhra Pradesh but pursued education in Chennai. He is known for his comical timing and delivery, as per reports and reviews in andhrabuzz.com. He will soon be seen in a crime, thriller film Naandhi. Here is Allari Naresh’s movies list, career highs and lows and more details about the actor-

Allari Naresh’s early life and career

According to a report in Tollywood.net, Allari Naresh was born in 1980 and moved to the jostling city of Chennai at the age of nine. He roped in a massive success for his debut film, Allari in the year 2002. He is the son of EVV Satyanarayana, who was a popular director of his time.

Allari Naresh’s father never intended his son to be a hero, as per the report. He was formerly producing and directing films in Tollywood and also has some crew credits with Tamil Cinema. At the moment, it is reported that he lives in Hyderabad. Allari Naresh is 38 years old as of 2020. He was born on June 30, 1982.

Allari Naresh’s popular work – 'Allari', 'Maa Alludu Very Good'

Naresh’s first film, an adult comedy under the title Allari was his breakthrough film. He received critical acclaim for his infatuated love-struck role in the film. He even gained the title ‘Allari’ after his first-ever film. After a series of average performing films like Dhana Laxmi I Love You, Juniors, he delivered hits like Maa Alludu Very Good. His film with Prabhudeva, Thotti Gang also performed well at the BO. He was recently seen alongside Mahesh Babu in the film Maharshi, which was a hit at the Box Office.

Allari Naresh’s net worth

According to a report in Trendcelebs.com the actor has a net worth of $1 Million - $5 Million which comes down to 73,449,135 to 367,347,500 INR. His market value increased with his next film’s budget of INR 8 Cr as per a report in Tollywood.net dated July 21. Apart from that, he owns a house in Hyderabad and several cars which adds to his net worth.

Allari Naresh’s spouse

Allari Naresh tied the knot in 2015 to his a Chennai-based architect Virupa Kantamaneni. They are now parents to a baby girl born in 2016. He often shares pictures of his daughter on Instagram.

Allari Naresh’s future work

Allari Naresh will be seen next in Naandhi. The film is being helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala. The storyline is about an undertrial prisoner who suffers under police brutality. It is a reality inspired film. Another report in Tollywood.net suggests that the crime, thriller, drama is made on a budget of whopping eight crores. The film is speculated to be a road not often taken by Naresh.

