Pooja Hegde's 'Duvvada Jagannadham' Or 'Maharshi'; Which Film Performed Better?

Actor Pooja Hegde is known for her performances in Bollywood and South Indian regional cinema. Pooja Hegde's films Duvvada Jagannadham and Maharshi are two of her successful projects. In Duvvada Jagannadham, Pooja was seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun, whereas in Maharshi she was cast opposite Mahesh Babu. Scroll down to read a detailed report of both the films' box-office performance.

READ | Pooja Hegde 'sends Love' To Airline Crew As They Groove To 'Butta Bomma' Song; Watch Video

Pooja Hegde's films: Duvvada Jagannadham vs Maharshi

Duvvada Jagannadham

Talking about the film, Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, is directed by Harish Shankar. The Telugu-language vigilante action comedy film won several accolades for its music album. The film hit the theatres on June 23, 2017. Apart from Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun it also featured Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Chandra Mohan, and Murali Sharma in supporting roles. The film was produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

READ | Pooja Hegde's Movies Where She Shared Sizzling Chemistry With Her Co-stars

Reportedly, by the end of the second week of Duvvada Jagannadham's release, it was labelled as the biggest hit in the career of Allu Arjun. According to various media reports, at the end of 10 days, the film collected close to Rs 70 crore worldwide with a gross figure of Rs 115 crore. In the second weekend, the film took its tally to Rs 55.34 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Maharshi

On the other side, Maharshi released on May 9, 2019. The Pooja Hegde-Mahesh Babu starring film revolved around a man named K. Rishi Kumar and chronicled his journey, depicting how he started as an intelligent student who questions the system. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial received praise for its performances, production values, action sequences, dialogues and music. It was jointly produced by Dil Raju, C. Ashwini Dutt, and Prasad V. Potluri.

READ | Pooja Hegde Flaunts 'gratifying Exhaustion After A Good Yoga Class'; See Post

The film was declared as a BO hit. it also completed 50 days in 200 centres successfully. The BO collection of the film made it one of the highest-grossing films from Tollywood 2019. Reportedly, Maharshi ended its run at the worldwide box office with a share of Rs 107.15 crore. The film did a good business at Telugu states as the closing share stood at Rs 84.61 crore. According to trade analysts, the film needed to collect around Rs 78 crore to achieve breakeven.

READ | From Pooja Hegde's 11 M Post To Tamannaah's Workout: Top Instagram Posts From South Celebs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.