Mahesh Babu's Highest Grossing Films That Dominated The Box Office

Mahesh Babu is one of the most renowned actors and producers in all of the Telugu cinema. The actor is known for his amazing acting chops and his fantastic action-thriller movies. Mahesh is also one of the most successful actors in the Telugu film industry, with many of his films earning several crores at the box office. Here are some of Mahesh Babu's highest grossing movies.

Bharat Ane Nenu

Bharat Ane Nenu is a Telugu political action film that was directed as well as written by Koratala Siva. The movie released on April 20, 2018, and was an instant super hit. The movie starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role, while Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj and R. Sarathkumar played prominent roles in the movie. Bharat Ane Nenu earned around ₹225 Crores worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The movie was praised for its political intrigue as well as for its impressive action sequences. Mahesh Babu impressed fans as well as critics by giving a realistic and immersive performance.

Maharshi

Maharshi was a 2019 action drama, directed by the Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. The movie starred Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles and released on May 9, 2019. The movie tells the tale of an intelligent CEO of a US Software Company, who leaves his job after he is moved by the plight and poverty of downtrodden farmers. The movie was a box office success and made around ₹175 Crores at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. However, the movie also had a budget of around ₹100 Crores, so while its box office was impressive, its profits were just moderate.

Srimanthudu

Koratala Siva's directorial, Srimanthudu, was a 2015 action drama movie that told the story of a rich man who moved to his ancestral village. He is moved by the plight of the local villages and tries to improve their quality of life, however, he is opposed by the local crime boss and his political allies. Alongside Mahesh, the movie also featured actors Shruti Haasan, Rajendra Prasad and Jagapati Babu in prominent roles. The movie was a massive box office success and made around ₹144 Crores at the box office.

