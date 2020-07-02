Allari Naresh Shares How He Prepared Himself For A Challenging Scene In 'Naandhi'

Actor Allari Naresh recently showcased the teaser of his upcoming film Naandhi which revolves around a person wrongfully convicted and going through unimaginable horrors of custodial brutality. In the teaser, the actor can be seen delivering a nude scene as his character is getting a body check while being in police custody. The scene has been a talk of the town ever since Naandhi teaser was released online as it is the first time actor Allari has featured in a heavy-hearted intense film as compared to his previous work of featuring in comedy films. Recently, the actor spoke to a news daily and revealed that the bare-it-all scene was a challenging one.

Actor Allari Naresh on filming Naandhi nude scene

Allari was speaking to a news portal and shared his experience of doing the nude scene for Naandhi. He revealed that the scene was definitely difficult and challenging. But he cannot describe the entire experience of filming the scene to be embarrassing. The actor stated that as an actor, he shouldn't be embarrassed about his physical appearances for a role. in conclusion, the Naandhi actor spoke that he got into the character of a prisoner so well that he lived it extensively.

For years you all have surprised me with me your undying love and faith, so this birthday I have decided to surprise you all instead. This is for you my fans :)#Naandhi #Teaser #Naresh57 https://t.co/tntDkL6wq8



@SV2Ent @vijaykkrishna @SatishVegesna @varusarath — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) June 30, 2020

On the other hand, the actor had also spoken to a news daily about his shift from comic films to serious roles. Naresh had stated then that he has been doing comic films for a long time now. He wished to offer his fanbase and audience with something hard-hitting, raw and intense.

According to the actor, Naandhi is a makeover film for him. Naresh also revealed that all his friends have always appreciated his comic roles but they have also constantly asked him to push his envelope as a performer and unleash his potential as an actor.

The actor plays the character of a person who has lost everything in life and has nothing left to celebrate. Naresh needed to make sure that his body language is calm and composed, unlike his earlier films where he was energetic, as revealed by the actor himself. Naandhi's release date has not been revealed yet but is expected to announced soon.

