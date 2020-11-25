Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Song 'Butta Bomma' Crosses 450 Million Views On YouTube

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s song Butta Bomma has touched a new milestone with over 450 million views on YouTube. The makers of the song have shared the news on social media and fans were amazed by the incredible responses received by the song. Butta Bomma has also reached over 3 million likes making it one of the most popular songs in India. The fans of Allu Arjun have expressed their delight and have shared this incredible achievement on social media.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song "Butta Bomma" crosses 450 million

The fans have begun trending Butta Bomma on YouTube and have expressed their happiness. Thaman S also shared the news on social media and captioned the tweet by calling the song unstoppable. The music director further went on to add that Butta Bomma has now crossed over 450 million views and is rising ever since. He further went on to praise Allu Arjun and Trivikram Gaaru. The song's popularity had been widespread upon the initial release of it.

Butta Bomma saw a huge spike in viewership as people began listening to the song. Several prominent celebrities too uploaded videos of themselves dancing to the song which contributed to its widespread popularity. Cricketer David Warner too made a TikTok video on this song which was loved by his fans.

Now that the song has completed 450 million views, David Warner has once again posted a vote of appreciation for Allu Arjun. The cricketer shared the poster of the song and wished “Well Done” to Allu Arjun for the incredible milestone. Besides that, the song has also crossed over 3 million likes on Youtube at the time of this writing.

Fans have thus been pouring love for the song and have rejoiced to watch the rising numbers. The post by Thaman S saw a number of followers commenting that the song will soon touch the one billion mark as well. Butta Bomma has thus been trending on Twitter with fans expecting the song to touch the one billion mark soon enough.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in the film Pushpa which has been directed by Sukumar. The fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film since the first look posters had been unveiled.

