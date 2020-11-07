Pooja Hegde Says 'South Has Obsession With Navels And Midriffs', Justifies Her Claims

Pooja Hegde recently mentioned that the South has an obsession with navels and the midriffs. She opined that she'd rather have a guy look at her legs than her midriff, in an online interview with Anupama Chopra. Backing her claims, Pooja mentioned that she personally thinks legs are hot, but objectifying the legs maybe not. Her navel comments came after the interviewer asked her about a scene in the movie, Ala Vaikunttapuramloo, wherein Allu Arjun ogles at her legs. Interestingly, she plays the role of a boss in the movie.

Pooja Hegde recalled the time when the director of the film, Trivikram Srinivas, told her about this scene. Pooja mentioned that the makers of the film added some scenes wherein her character Amulya sent Bantu (Allu) into cold, and sometimes to a place where it was really hot. She continued that those scenes were added to try and justify that Amulya doesn't take it lightly. More so, Amulya also tells Bantu that people who have responsibilities on their head, never look down, they always look up, said Pooja. That's when Bantu tells his friends that the legs were okay, but the moment he looked into her eyes he felt that madam is madam, stated the star.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, in lead roles, whereas Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan play pivotal roles in the movie. The film hit the theatres on January 12, and was a huge success at the box-office. The songs from the movie also hit the bullseye.

Pooja Hegde's films

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam, alongside Prabhas. It was on her birthday when the makers of the film unveiled her first look from the movie. Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas' first film together and her character's name in the movie is Prerana.

The movie is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is produced by UV Creations. Both Pooja and Prabhas' first look posters received a thumbs up from fans. Apart from this, Pooja also has Most Eligible Bachelor, directed by Bommarilllu Bhaskar in the pipeline.

